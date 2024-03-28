MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MDB Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

MDBH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408. MDB Capital has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDBH. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MDB Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

