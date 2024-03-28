Wanchain Market Cap Tops $80.98 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $80.98 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00025189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,804,421 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.