Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO opened at $480.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.29 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $384.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

