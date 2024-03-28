Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $52,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,195. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.02 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average is $305.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

