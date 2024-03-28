Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 821.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 4,641,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068,656. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

