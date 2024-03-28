Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

