Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCO remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Sparta Commercial Services
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Commercial Services
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.