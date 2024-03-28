Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCO remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

