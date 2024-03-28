Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 0.1%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.08 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 979,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,550,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after buying an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

