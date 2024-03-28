Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 398,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,637. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

