Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

