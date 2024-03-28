Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 2,597 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

