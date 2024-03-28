Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 29,326 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 696,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,985. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

