Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,926 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.