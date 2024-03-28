Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 34,922 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 3.51% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $24,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,747,000. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after buying an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QGRO stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The stock has a market cap of $777.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.