Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Petrofac Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 4,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
Petrofac Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petrofac
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.