Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petrofac Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 4,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

