OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 29th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 1,581,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,011. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

