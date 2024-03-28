Noble Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.