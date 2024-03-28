MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 460 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 196,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 345,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,188. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.84.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

