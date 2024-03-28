MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,810.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $190.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,728.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,067. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $255.45 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $965.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,256 shares of company stock worth $84,789,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

