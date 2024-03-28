Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,568 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $25.33.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.