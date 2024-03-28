Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,568 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $25.33.
Kenon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Read More
