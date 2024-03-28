General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $281.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $284.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

