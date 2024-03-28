iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISHG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.