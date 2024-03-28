IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

