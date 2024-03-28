IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

