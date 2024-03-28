PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.70 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

