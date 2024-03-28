Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.88. 465,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,307. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.