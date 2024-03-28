Head-To-Head Survey: LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) vs. RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) and RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LianBio and RayzeBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.38 RayzeBio N/A N/A -$68.60 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.8% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of LianBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LianBio and RayzeBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 1 1 1 0 2.00 RayzeBio 0 1 4 0 2.80

LianBio currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,642.07%. RayzeBio has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 49.86%. Given LianBio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than RayzeBio.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and RayzeBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19% RayzeBio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RayzeBio beats LianBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc. develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California. As of February 26, 2024, RayzeBio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

