Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 920,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,406. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

