Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

