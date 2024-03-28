Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.42. 146,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.