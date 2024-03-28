First Pacific Financial Purchases 580 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 566,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,519,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWL opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.