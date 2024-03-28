First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 761 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

