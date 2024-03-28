Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $3.42 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $831.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00004825 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,914,019 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

