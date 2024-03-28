Bitcoiva Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $197.42 million and $1.43 million worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $12.30 or 0.00017371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,825.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.33 or 0.00810908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00129970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.61078294 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,083,032.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

