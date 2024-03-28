Ergo (ERG) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Ergo has a total market cap of $139.45 million and approximately $577,521.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,290,152 coins and its circulating supply is 74,290,062 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

