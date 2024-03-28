Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $683,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYBL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 18,105 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

