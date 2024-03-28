Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.89

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.89 and last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 72822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

