Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

