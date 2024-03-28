Caledonia Mining’s (CMCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $141.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

