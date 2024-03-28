Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.16

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.16 and last traded at $231.29, with a volume of 144895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

