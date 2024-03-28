BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down to $63.65

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.65, but opened at $59.77. BRP shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 92,282 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.88.

BRP Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

