Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 515,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

