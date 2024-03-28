Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $163.20 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $163.20 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004944 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012597 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

