Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Director Purchases C$16,236.18 in Stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld bought 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,236.18.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.52. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.