258,672 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 258,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:USHY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,593 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

