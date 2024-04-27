Spinnaker Trust Invests $234,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMP remained flat at $24.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,470 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

