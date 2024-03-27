Well Done LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.89. 3,312,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $168.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

