NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,132. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

