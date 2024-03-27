Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 776.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 834,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 2,057,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,760. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

