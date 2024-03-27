Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. 42,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,587. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.